Join KWOS as we go Bussin It To Busch!

You could win tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 29th!
One of our most popular giveaways is back: Bussin’ it to Busch!
Join us on the party bus to STL on Friday, June 29th to watch the Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves! You could win two tickets on the party bus and two tickets to the game! Winners will also receive an official 2018 Bussin’ it to Busch t-shirt
Enter to win in person by visiting any of our following sponsor locations:
In Columbia:
- Plasma Biological Services
Winners will be drawn on 6/13 at 1pm
- Just Jeff’s
Winners will be drawn on 6/14 at 1pm
- Koonse Glass
Winners will be drawn on 6/15 at 2pm
- Sports Zone Restaurant & Grill (Holiday Inn)
Winners will be drawn on 6/16 at 7pm
- Break Time (Paris Rd location)
Winners will be drawn on 6/22 at 1pm
- Jones Honda
Winners will be drawn on 6/23 at 2pm
- Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Winners will be drawn on 6/25
- Adelman Travel (in Columbia or Lebanon)
Winners will be drawn on 6/26
- Columbia South License Office
In Jefferson City:
- Capitol Chrysler Jeep, Dodge
Winners will be drawn on 6/22 at 6pm
- Warehouse Tire
Winners will be drawn on 6/23 at 11am
- Premium Pets
Winners will be drawn on 6/23 2pm
In Williamsburg:
- Crane’s Country Store
Winners will be drawn at on 6/23 11am
In Holts Summit:
- Leubbering’s 66
Winners will be drawn on 6/15 at 1pm
In Boonville:
- Bradley Automotive
Winners will be drawn on 6/22 at 6pm
In New Bloomfield:
- Midway 66
Winners will be drawn on 6/26
In Brazito:
- Pal’s EZ Stop
Winners will be drawn on 6/27 at 6pm
In St.Thomas:
- B&K Quick Stop
Winners will be drawn on 6/26
Enter to win online by participating in our online quizzes below:
- Capitol Chrysler Jeep, Dodge: CLICK HERE to start the quiz!
- Plasma Biological Services: CLICK HERE to start quiz!
- Premium Pets: CLICK HERE to start quiz!
- Warehouse Tire: CLICK HERE to start the quiz!
Contest Details:
Must be at least 21 or older.
Winners will need to be ready for departure no later than 3PM on Friday, June 29th.
Winners can bring a cooler as long as it will fit under their bus seat. No glass bottles.
Winners will receive their tickets and t-shirt when they load the charter bus.
Visit as many sponsor locations as possible to increase your chances of winning! Good luck!