KWOS Beards and Brews This Thursday!

Join News Radio – KWOS at The Mill Bottom for an evening of great hair cuts and even greater brews. FREE haircuts for Veterans and First Responders, all other cuts by donation.

At Beards and Brews, all active and veteran military and first responders will receive complimentary haircuts from our team of volunteer Eufora stylists and leave with a Hero care package. Friends, family, and neighbors are all welcome to attend. Nonmilitary or first responders can also enjoy a fresh hair cut for a donation to our worthy cause. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, local food trucks and brews, shake hands with local veterans and hear a few of their stories.

WHAT | Beards & Brews

WHEN | Thursday, June 28

WHERE | The Millbottom

BENEFICIARY | Gary Sinise Foundation

Beards and Brews is a non-profit collaboration between Salon Service Group, Magnify Salon, and Eufora International. All proceeds will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, specifically the R.l.S.E. Program. Through R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment), the Gary Sinise Foundation is building one-of-a-kind specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes.