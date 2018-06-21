KWOS teams up for a fundraiser – Woods / Whalen Concert Saturday!

The Woods and Whalen families, along with their friends, would love to invite you to come and rally behind this event while enjoying good company, great BBQ, free beer and 4 amazing bands!



Sometimes bad things happen to good people. This is the case for the Whalen and Woods families. These families are part of a close-knit group of friends who have banded together to help them on their road to recovery.

A benefit concert and BBQ for the Whalen and Woods families will be held Saturday, June 23rd 4-9:30pm at the North Jefferson City Recreation Area. There will be door prizes and a silent auction with gift baskets created with items donated from local businesses.

Doors open at 4:00pm with bands taking the stage at 5:00pm

Bands playing include: Plain & Simple, Buried, Skooma, and Straight Razor Smile.

Entrance fees are as follows:

$20 for anyone 21 years of age or older wanting to enjoy FREE BEER!!

$10 for those who do not wish to drink

BBQ plates will be available for $5 with your choice of hamburgers, hot dogs, or brats, and include chips and drink. Children 12 and under are free!

Homebrewed beer brought to you by Loki Ales, 50/50 Brewing and Archaeology Brewing, and Stag, will be on hand at no additional cost for those 21 and older who purchase the 21 and older wristband.