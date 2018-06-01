Mike Parson sworn in as Missouri Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mike Parson has been sworn in as Missouri’s new governor after the state’s previous leader resigned amid scandal.

Parson replaces fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who had been facing possible impeachment in the Missouri House.

The 62-year-old Parson is a cattle farmer who spent 12 years as a county sheriff and another dozen years in the Missouri Legislature before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2016.

The Missouri Constitution automatically elevates the lieutenant governor when the governor leaves office.

Parson will serve the remainder of Greitens’ term, which runs until 2021.

Greitens had been facing allegations of sexual misconduct related to a 2015 affair and accusations of campaign finance violations. He denied criminal wrongdoing but cited growing financial and personal strains from the investigations.