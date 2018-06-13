Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Planned Parenthood abortions on hold

(MissouriNet) — Planned Parenthood clinics Columbia and Springfield will not be able to offer medication abortions because of a court decision Monday. A federal judge in Kansas City determined Planned Parenthood failed to prove enough women would lose the ability to terminate pregnancies under recent state regulations.

The court decision acknowledged there’s a lack of physicians willing to enter into contracts with abortion doctors as is required by the new regulations in Columbia or Springfield.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer