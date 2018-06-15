Players in Debrodie death case back in court

Busy day in Callaway Court for defendants in the Carl DeBrodie criminal case. Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores pleaded not guilty this week to felony charges in DeBrodie’s death this week. They have a bond hearing this (fri) morning. Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina Osborne, who are facing misdemeanors, have their arraignments. Another suspect on misdemeanor charges, Mary Paulo, has already pleaded not guilty. DeBrodie is the Fulton man with special needs who was found encased in concrete in a storage unit last year.