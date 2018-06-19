Senator Mike Kehoe tabbed as new Lt. Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant governor on Monday, despite some legal uncertainty about whether he has the authority to fill the position.

Missouri’s constitution isn’t clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor, which is the state’s second-ranking executive position. Historically, some governors have claimed the right to do so, but legislators have argued that the position must be filled by voters, since the governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately.

The lieutenant governor’s office has been vacant since June 1, when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned and Parson ascended to the top spot.

Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

Speaking in his office, the governor said the move was both legal and necessary for the health of the state.

“You’re going to see the lieutenant governor’s office become much busier of a role,” Parson said. He added that he hoped Kehoe would be able to focus on infrastructure, workforce development, and government efficiency.