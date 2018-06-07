Some Osage County folks might be due a tax refund

(KMIZ) — Osage County will need to pay back residents almost $100,000 after the office of the Missouri State Auditor found that the county overcharged its residents.

The audit reviewed four years of calculations of the county.

According to our news partner, ABC – 17, the auditor’s office rated the county as “fair,” which is equivalent to a two out of four-star rating.

The report showed that the county over-assessed property tax by $95,000. It said the county did not properly adjust the property tax assessment after the voter-approved sales tax went into effect.

The auditor’s office said Osage County officials plan to return the money to the public within a five-year span.