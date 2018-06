She truly was ‘Red and Black’ through and through. A New memorial to Lorraine Adkins stands at J-C High. The Jefferson City veterans activist and wife of Jays legendary football coach Pete Adkins is honored at the stadium named for her husband. Adkins was the force behind the Wreaths for Heroes event at the National Cemetery every Christmas. Coach Adkins, his son and grandson unveiled the memorial. Lorraine Adkins died last year.