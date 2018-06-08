Special Prosecutor NOT Refiling Charges Against Former Gov. Greitens

(AP)- A special prosecutor says her investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens found no corroborating evidence that would support refiling a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that she would not file charges in the case that landed with her last month after St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the charge.

Baker said in a news release that she and a team of assistant prosecutors exhausted potential leads and even enlisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. Still, Baker says there wasn’t sufficient evidence to consider a criminal charge.

Greitens was initially indicted by a St. Louis grand jury in February. He was accused of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens resigned last week