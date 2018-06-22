Step up to the plate and donate and you can help save a life.

94.3 KAT Country, The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help save lives at the 15th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive on July 25th. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last.

The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at critical time of year. The summer months come with travel and various activities that cause fewer donors to give blood. Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event.

“I have always been a huge advocate of the Red Cross and their blood drives because the need for blood is constant and important, especially in the summer time when people are thinking less of donating,” said Dexter Fowler, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder. “You can make a difference and help save lives. All it takes is an hour of your time. I encourage Cardinals fans and the entire community to come out and donate blood at this year’s blood drive.”

Blood Drive Locations & Times

NEW this year, for your convenience, there are two locations accepting donations. Both locations will be accepting donations between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on July 25th.

Central United Church of Christ

In the Gymnasium

118 W. Ashley Street

Jefferson City, MO

Capital Mall

Community Room

3600 Country Club Drive

Jefferson City, MO

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

