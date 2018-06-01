Suspect in JCMO shooting named

(KMIZ) — 18 – year old Daiontre Betts has been identified as the shooter in a shooting this week that left the victim in critical condition.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Maple St. and found the victim in critical condition with a gunshot wound. According to witnesses in the same vehicle as the victim, they were driving down the road when they saw Betts standing there, waving his hand in the air to stop. The victim stopped, reversed his car and was shot by Betts.

Another witness said that he was approached by Betts in the 700 block of Maple St., where Betts paid the witness 40 dollars to drive him to another place in Cole County. While they were driving, Betts told the witness he shot three people.

Betts told authorities that a passenger in the car wanted to fight him. Betts said the driver suddenly reversed in his direction and he fired one shot, hitting the victim as the car was driving away.