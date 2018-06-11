Suspects in DeBrodie death case are in court today

Four of the five suspects facing criminal charges over Carl DeBrodie’s death have hearings this (mon) morning. Sherry Paulo, Shaina Osborne, Anthony R. Flores, and Anthony RK Flores all have arraignments scheduled at 9 a.m. DeBrodie had apparently been missing from his Fulton group home for months when his body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit last year. Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores are facing felony charges. Sherry Paulo has already pleaded not guilty. The fifth suspect, Mary Paulo has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor, and is in court next week.