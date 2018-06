Swearing-in for Governor Mike Parson will be small and private

Missouri’s next Governor will be sworn-in in a PRIVATE ceremony at the Statehouse.

Republican Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, says Mike Parson will attend a prayer service today 4 at First Baptist Church in downtown Jefferson City. He will be sworn-in at 5:30 at the Capitol. Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary Rhodes Russell will administer the oath of office. the event is not open to the public.