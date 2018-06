A south Columbia standoff that lasted for hours ends peacefully. Police say Kevin Snyder was trespassing in a home on Greenleaves Court just near Grindstone and Bearfield late yesterday (mon) morning. He already had several warrants. Snyder would not talk to negotiators, so the SWAT team shot some gas into the home yesterday (mon) afternoon and arrested him. He’s in court this (tue) afternoon on new charges of resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a gun.