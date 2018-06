It’s official. The old St. Mary’s Hospital is coming down. Jefferson City’s Historic Preservation Committee signs off on the developer’s plan to tear down the old 100 – year old part of the complex. Developers say, due to the bad condition of the original building, it was the way to go ..

The developer, The Farmer Group, says they will use stone from the structure and incorporate it into their new building. A commercial property planned for the site was approved for city tax breaks.