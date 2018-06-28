Two shootings keep JCPD busy

Two shootings in one day in Jefferson City. Wednesday afternoon a man with two gunshot wounds was found in an alley on Walsh Street around 2-pm. It may have started with an argument that happened nearby. The man is hospitalized. The shooting comes just hours after another victim, 26 – year old Bernard Hoffman of Cole County, was shot near the convenience store at Boonville Road and West Main. He was taken to University Hospital. Police say he won’t cooperate with their investigation. Investigators don’t think the two incidents are related.