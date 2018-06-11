Watch out for road work all over Mid-Missouri

It’s a busy week for road work in mid-Missouri. You’ll see overnight lane closures both directions on I-70 just west of Columbia tonight (mon) through Wednesday night, as crews do maintenance on Sorrells Overpass. Similar work starts overnight Wednesday near the Highway 63 intersection. Part of the I-70 Outer Road just southwest of the Stadium exit will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday. And MoDot crews are moving on to phase two of their big rehab project on Highway 54 in Jefferson City.