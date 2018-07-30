A Duck Boat lawsuit could come soon

(MissouriNet) — Attorneys for victims of the Duck Boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson are holding a news conference today in Kansas City. 17 people were killed when the vehicle sank while taking on four waves during a storm. Attorney Andrew Duffy says Duck Boat operators haven’t been forced to address safety concerns because of regulatory failures over the modified World War II landing vehicles.

