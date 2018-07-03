A JCMO river port could bring a lot more barges

Jefferson City may be one step closer to basing a river port near the Capital City. Councilmen last night approved spending $150,000 on design work. The Cole County and Callaway County Commissions are expected to pitch in funding as well. The Chamber of Commerce is pursuing a nearly $1 – million grant. The proposal would base the port near the National Guard Training Site east of Jefferson City, with the option for a second facility on the north side of the river. It’s potentially a $60 – million project.