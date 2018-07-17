A long prison term for a convicted child molester

(KMIZ) – A judge sentenced a Fulton man to 60 years in prison after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

A Callaway County jury found George Martin guilty of 12 felonies, including statutory sodomy and child molestation, after a two-day trial was held in June.

Prosecutors charged Martin in July 2016 after a teenager reported abuse. After those charges were filed, other children came forward to report further abuse.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office and Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated the case.