A new theme for the ol’ Fair

The Jefferson City Jaycees Board of Directors changes the theme of this year’s fair .. amid public complaints to a perceived Trump reference.

They’ll no longer use the theme “Making It Great Again” for the fair.

The new theme will be the “68th Annual Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair”.

They said they had heard numerous complaints about the phrase which was similar to the President’s campaign theme.

The Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair begins July 30.

  1. Bob Morgan
    July 11, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Shame on the fair organizers, I for one think that we all should support the Make America Great Again theme!

  2. Bob Morgan
    July 11, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    I for one will not be attending because of the there change

