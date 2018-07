The body of a missing man is found near a Callaway County lake. A volunteer searcher on an atv found the body of 74 – year old Jerry Kinman in the Little Dixie Lake Conservation area yesterday afternoon. Kinman was last seen Friday. The body was found along County Road 228. Investigators don’t suspect foul play and say Kinman had health problems. Searchers hunted for him all weekend and into this week after family members say they got a call from Kinman early Saturday.