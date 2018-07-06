UPDATE ** Moniteau County child death -Sheriff issues release

A child death investigation is being conducted in Moniteau County. The case surrounds the death of a five year old girl apparently involving a hot car. No victim’s name or any other details are being released in the California – Missouri area incident.

Release from Moniteau County Sheriff — Thanks to our news partner — KMIZ

An investigation is presently underway by Moniteau County authorities surrounding the circumstances leading to the death of a 5 year old child outside California Mo. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing specific facts relating to the circumstances surrounding the incident until the investigation is complete. We do not anticipate having all the facts in this matter for two to three months while medical specialists conduct their investigation into the cause of death. When we have received those records, a full review will be conducted and a determination of the appropriate course of action will be taken at that time.