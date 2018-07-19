Democrats take Kehoe Lt – Gov appointment case to high court

The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to hear an appeal of a Cole County judge’s decision to dismiss the state Democratic Party’s lawsuit against Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

The lawsuit alleged that the governor does not have authority to appoint a lieutenant governor. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem dismissed the lawsuit last week, ruling that Governor Parson had authority under the Constitution to appoint Kehoe. Missouri Democratic Party attorney Matthew Vianello, who filed the appeal this week, tells Missourinet he has 60 days to file opening briefs. Vianello says he intends to file the briefs before the deadline. Governor Parson has praised Judge Beetem’s ruling, and has noted that former Democratic Governors Jay Nixon and Bob Holden say the governor has the authority to appoint.