Did they have to call the SWAT team back to the Tipton prison?

Was there another inmate disturbance at the Tipton prison? The Department of Corrections says ‘no’.

The rumor mill went wild again this week, claiming inmates had rioted at the minimum security facility. Staffers were aware of the social media talk but say nothing happened. The prison has been under a modified lock down after inmates tore up at least one housing unit on the night of July 4th.