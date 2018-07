Recently, Dr. Laurel Kramer from St. Mary’s SSM Mental Health took Sarah the Wonderdog on the family’s vacation trip to Ohio. As you can see…Sarah was ready to roll!

And after several days of playing with several of her cousins, Sarah headed back to Missouri. Glad she had a dedicated driver!

Vacations can be fun, but they can also be tiring and stressful. Dr. Kramer talked about that and other topics during her recent visit to Open Air. You can hear her interview posted below.