Duck boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake at Branson – at least 11 dead

At least 13 people were killed last night when a tourist boat capsized at Table Rock Lake as powerful thunderstorms passed through.
The amphibious duck boat, overturned on Table Rock near Branson around 7 p.m. as winds exceeded 60 m.p.h.
Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County said the duck boat sank to the bottom of the lake, and that seven passengers were taken to a hospital. Some of the dead were children, and about five passengers were missing.
There had been 31 people on board. The ‘duck boats’ still running were last manufactured during World War Two.
