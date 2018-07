A Fulton man is facing a 10-year prison sentence for a prostitution business he ran out of Columbia. Sanchez Walker entered a guilty plea to taking someone across state lines to work as a prostitute in 2015. Investigators say the man posted ads to the internet classifieds site “backpage” in Columbia, Jefferson City and St. Louis. At one point, court docs say Walker crossed into Illinois to conduct business. He’s set to be sentenced later this year.