Police say a Fulton homeowner had an unpleasant surprise overnight.a naked man in his living room. Thomas Seay was allegedly out for a run in his birthday suit near Saint Francis and Tyler Streets at about midnight (thur). He streaked into a home, but left when the homeowner confronted him. Officers say they tried to arrest Seay, but he turned the other cheek and ran. He was quickly arrested, and is now in jail with no bond.