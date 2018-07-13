Heat index tops 100! Perfect day for the Ice Cream Splash!

The fourth annual Ice Cream Splash hosted by the Jefferson City Cultural Arts Foundation is today July 13, 2018 in downtown Jefferson City, MO from 6:00pm-9:00pm.

This family-friendly event will provide an opportunity to taste-test many kinds of ice cream, enjoy live entertainment, and play games at a variety of booths! Proceeds from the Ice Cream Splash will go towards future Cultural Arts Foundation projects.

“We are so excited that the Splash Park is moving forward, and that JC Parks plans to break ground this summer,” said Natalie Newville, Marketing Chair of the Ice Cream Splash Committee. “This event is something the community looks forward to all year long, and we are happy to continue it… and of course the ‘all you can eat’ ice cream!”

Advanced tickets are $5 for ages 3-11, and $10 for ages 12 and up. Tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee, Carrie’s Hallmark, or Gerbes East, or online at www.facebook.com/IceCreamSplash beginning June 29, 2018. Adult tickets will increase to $15 after 12pm on July 13th.

The Cultural Arts Foundation was created in 2013 and supports the efforts of The Jefferson City Cultural Arts Commission in bringing cultural activities for all to the Jefferson City Community.