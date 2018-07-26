Holts Summit teen faces drug charges after overdose

(KMIZ) — A Callaway County teenager has been charged with two counts of distributing a controlled substance after a juvenile overdosed on oxycodone in May.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old defendant was giving OxyContin pills –one of the brand names under which oxycodone is sold– to multiple juveniles at the Noren River Access in Jefferson City.

He told investigators he got them from another juvenile, who admitted to taking the medication from their stepmother. Pharmacy records confirm the pills were a prescription for 30 milligram OxyContin.

The investigation showed that the victim who overdosed got several pills from the defendant and another juvenile separately.

Allegedly the victim also stole four pills from the defendant without him knowing.

Investigators said the victim told the other juveniles he had taken the pills but didn’t know what he had taken. The juveniles looked up the pills on the internet and found they were OxyContin.

The victim was found at 11446 County Road in Holts Summit.