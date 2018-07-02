UPDATE ** Worker hurt at new J-C high school site will recover

A construction worker is hurt at the site of the new Capital City High School. Fire Chief Matt Schofield says the 47 – year old man was injured while working at the complex on Mission Drive today (Mon). He was taken to University Hospital with what were termed serious injuries after another worker fell and landed on him. That other worker was hurt but wasn’t taken from the scene by ambulance. Both men are expected to recover.

Jefferson City Police and Fire units along with Cole County EMS also responded to a traffic accident in the 2300 block of Missouri Blvd. As a result of this accident electrical service was impacted and much of the area is without power. Ameren is working on the problem.

