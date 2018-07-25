JCMO Walgreens robbed – manhunt underway

Law officers are searching for two gunmen who held up a Jefferson City drug store early this morning. Three suspects pulled a gun on a pharmacist at Walgreens on Missouri Blvd shortly after midnight. They escaped with prescription drugs. Law officers spotted their car and chased them into the Holts Summit area. Their car ran over spike strips near the Highway AA – OO intersection and crashed. One man was caught nearby. The hunt is underway for the other two. Police now say another suspect has been captured in Jefferson City.