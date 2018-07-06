Lt. Governor challenge lands in Judge Beetem’s Cole County courtroom

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Democratic Party is asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to issue a ruling which says a governor cannot appoint a lieutenant governor, when the lieutenant governor’s position is vacant. Attorney Matthew Vianello tells reporters he wants the judge to rule that Mike Kehoe’s appointment was invalid:

Judge Beetem asked Vianello if his position is that the spot should be vacant for two years. Vianello responds by saying yes, unless the Legislature “wants to do something different.”

Missouri First Assistant Attorney General D. John Sauer is asking Beetem to dismiss the case, saying Lieutenant Governor Kehoe’s appointment is a valid one that’s authorized by Missouri state law.