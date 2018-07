Man and woman busted with drugs and guns in Cole County

Drugs, guns, and fireworks were involved in a couple Cole County arrests.

Deputies say two drunk people were shooting fireworks a little before midnight Friday on Bess Hill Road on the east side of Jefferson City. Investigators say they also spotted 134 grams of meth, pills, marijuana, digital scales and three handguns.

We don’t know the names of the man and woman arrested yet.