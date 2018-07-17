Man & woman face charges after multi – county chase

A car chase through Cole, Cooper and Boone Counties lands a man and woman in trouble. 18 – year old Denver Newland’s car matched a description of a car involved in a drive – by shooting in the Charm Ridge area of the Westview Heights subdivision early Tuesday morning. A short time later, deputies chased his car from Business 50 up 179 to I-70 and Highway 63 in Columbia where he was finally pulled over. Two guns were found in the car. Newland was wanted on several warrants and now faces charges ranging from firearms possession to resisting arrest. His unnamed female passenger was wanted in Cole County. He’s in the Cole County Jail. She’s free on bond.