McCaskill calls for tougher Duck Boat laws

(MissouriNet) — The state’s two U.S. Senators make back to back statements on the chamber floor about last Thursday’s Duck Boat tragedy near Branson that killed 17 passengers. Democrat Claire McCaskill said she plans to introduce a measure to address design flaws in the vehicles that have been identified by the National Transportation Safety Board – NTSB.

McCaskill and Republican Roy Blunt both noted that safety improvements were not been made after a similar Duck Boat mishap in Arkansas in 1999.