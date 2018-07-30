Missing child – vehicle found near Russellville

Authorities are looking for an endangered Missouri boy.

Four-year-old Grayson Darnell from Warsaw was reported missing early Sunday. He is 3’1″, 60 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a surgical scar on his lip. He was last seen wearing a light gray and black Star Wars hooded sweatshirt and blue and green plaid shorts.

Investigators say Grayson may be with his mom, Julie. She does not have custody of him, and has issues with mental illness and drugs. The 36-year-old is 5’2″, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department says Julie’s red 2006 Buick Lucerne was found abandoned in the Russellville area on Highway C.