President Trump gets an earful over his Putin meeting

(MissouriNet) — The reactions differed based on party affiliation. Democrats called out President Trump by name for harsh criticism while Republicans focused on Russian President. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill said President Trump’s comments, “fly in the face of the consensus of the Intelligence Community, the Director of National Intelligence, the Special Counsel, and a bipartisan investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee.” Her Missouri counterpart, Senator Roy Blunt issued a statement to Missourinet, proclaiming “there’s no doubt Russia interfered with our elections.” Blunt indirectly distanced himself from President Trump by stressing that Putin is “not an ally of the United States” and called him a “calculating adversary”.

Eastern Missouri Republican Representative Ann Wagner praised what she called “efforts to improve diplomatic relations with Russia”, but said she supported sanctions against the country for meddling in American elections. Western Missouri Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver issued one of the harshest comments saying, “saddest thing about the Trump Putin Summit in Helsinki is that the knife in our nation’s back didn’t come from Putin.”