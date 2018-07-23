UPDATE ** Recovery crews raise Branson Duck Boat today

This morning (Monday at 9 am) The Coast Guard plans to raise the ill-fated Ride the Ducks boat from the bottom of Table Rock Lake. 17 people died when the boat filled with water in a storm Thursday night.

As the NTSB and the Missouri State Highway Patrol continue their investigations, anyone with video of the duck boat from Thursday is asked to send it in.

The NTSB labs now have the black box from the boat and hope that video contained will show what happened before the boat sank.

The NTSB reports winds reached up to 73 miles per hour that night.

If you have witness video, you can contact the NTSB at

witness@ntsb.gov