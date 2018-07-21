Retrieving Branson “Duck” Will Take Several Days

Authorities say it could take several days to raise a duck boat that sank in southern Missouri, killing its driver and 16 passengers. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says the vessel came to rest in 80 feet of water in Table Rock Lake. Authorities initially said it would be raised Friday but Pace says it will take several days to get the equipment in place. He says investigators “want to preserve evidence as best is possible.” Pace says the area has been secured and the investigation turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard. Pace says divers indicated that the water visibility was better than normal, expediting the recovery of the victims’ bodies. They ranged in age from 1- to 70-years-old.