Step up to the plate & donate with KWOS and the STL Cardinals

Step up to the plate and donate and you can help save a life.

News Radio KWOS, The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help save lives at the 15th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive on July 25th. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last.

The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at critical time of year. The summer months come with travel and various activities that cause fewer donors to give blood. Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event.

“I have always been a huge advocate of the Red Cross and their blood drives because the need for blood is constant and important, especially in the summer time when people are thinking less of donating,” said Dexter Fowler, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder. “You can make a difference and help save lives. All it takes is an hour of your time. I encourage Cardinals fans and the entire community to come out and donate blood at this year’s blood drive.”

Blood Drive Locations & Times

NEW this year, for your convenience, there are two locations accepting donations. Both locations will be accepting donations between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on July 25th.

Capital Mall

Community Room

3600 Country Club Drive

Jefferson City, MO

Central United Church of Christ

In the Gymnasium

118 W. Ashley Street

Jefferson City, MO