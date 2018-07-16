Tennessee man drowns at the Lake

(AP) – A Tennessee man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, according to online Missouri State Highway Patrol boating and drowning reports.

The report said Brett Davidson, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was last seen on a dock at Lick Branch Cove around 8 p.m. Friday. He was later reported missing.

After troopers searched the lake, Davidson was found in the water Saturday morning near the 5.2 mile marker of the main channel of Lick Branch Cove, according to the report.

The report said Davidson was not wearing a life vest when he was found.