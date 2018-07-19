Two Cole County crashes leave several injured

A Jefferson City man is ejected through his sunroof during a crash. Police say Bakari Moody’s SUV went off Algoa Road near Militia Drive on the east side of the capital city last (wed) night. It straddled the guardrail for a bit, then tumbled into a creek bed. Moody crawled back to the roadway to wait for help. He has moderate injuries.

Serious injuries for a Cole County man after a wreck. The patrol says Cody Amos-Caldwell’s SUV skidded, flipped a couple times, and wound up against a tree last (wed) night. This was on Branch Road west of his hometown of Lohman. Amos-Caldwell was ejected during the crash. He’s now in a Columbia hospital. Two teenage passengers have moderate injuries.