Searchers are looking for a missing child and his mother after they may have been spotted walking near Russellville. Julie Darnell’s car was found abandoned along Route ‘C’ Monday. The child, 4 – year old Grayson Darnell, had gone missing from the Warsaw area. He was thought to be with his non – custodial mother Julie Darnell. A witness told officers he may have spotted the pair Monday. Investigators say Julie Darnell has mental health and drug issues.