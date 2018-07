Unless you want to take your convention to the Lake or Columbia, about the only large meeting space left in Jefferson City is at the Capital Plaza Hotel. But councilmen hope that a potential hotel developer for the MSP prison property might include a civic center …

Councilman Dave Kemna lives just up the street from the old prison. Jefferson City has had an on – again, off – again relationship with supporting a conference center. The last two potential developers were rejected by city leaders.