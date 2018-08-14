Another payday for an exonerated Mid-Missouri man

Columbia’s old insurance carrier has to pay Ryan Ferguson more than five million dollars. A judge ruled Saint Paul Fire and Marine Insurance has to cover Ferguson’s legal fees, and give him a million dollars for each year he was in prison while the policy was in effect. Ferguson spent about ten years in prison for the 2001 murder of Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. His conviction was vacated in 2013. The city of Columbia reached a settlement with Ferguson to pay him nearly three million dollars from sources besides Saint Paul.