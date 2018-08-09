Arrests in Osage County break – in

(KMIZ) — A trip to the gas station should have been on a pair of crooks’ must-do list.

Two men are jailed after they allegedly stole items from a home.

According to the Osage County Sheriff, Kenneth Golden and Shane Naber’s truck ran out of gas on a property off of Highway 100 near Linn that they were allegedly burglarizing Wednesday. A deputy saw the two men knocking on doors in the area and decided to investigate the situation.

The owner of the property recognized an item in the back of the suspects’ truck.

Both suspects were arrested and now face charges.