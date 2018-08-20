Campus – related crime at Ol’ Mizzou

Campus police are investigating a sexual offense that apparently happened during a concert. A woman told investigators she was standing near the stage on Carnahan Quad late Saturday night when a middle-aged man rubbed against her from behind in a sexual way.

A burglary suspect tries to make himself at home at a Mizzou sorority. Police say the man walked in an unlocked door at the Zeta Tau Alpha house on campus early Saturday morning. He left after several people inside confronted him. He did not take anything or hurt anybody.